Liverpool are keen to sign Milos Kerkez and AFC Bournemouth appear to have found his replacement.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s pursuit of Milos Kerkez appears to have taken a step closer.

The Reds are keen to sign the left-back in the summer transfer window. Arne Slot is aiming to bolster his squad as Liverpool prepare to defend the Premier League title.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The left-hand side of defence has been an area many fans want to see strengthened. Andy Robertson has been a magnificent servant for Liverpool, winning eight major trophies since his arrival from Hull City in 2017. But Robertson is now aged 31 and a long-term successor is required.

Kerkez was one of the best-performing left-backs in the Premier League last season. He recorded two goals and six assists to help AFC Bournemouth finish ninth in the table with a club-record points tally of 56.

Kerkez has been heavily linked with a switch to Anfield for several months, with the Cherries valuing him at around £45 million. But given his importance, Bournemouth may require a replacement to compete with Julio Soler. And reports suggest that Andoi Iraola’s side are set to sign Kerkez’s heir apparent.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth have agreed a deal with Rennes for Adrien Truffert. The one-cap France international is due to undergo a medical on the south coast - and that will pave the way for Liverpool to recruit Kerkez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Romano posted on X: “Bournemouth have agreed deal to sign Adrien Truffert as new left back, here we go! Deal in place with Rennes as reported by Le Parisien with medical to follow next…and then Kerkez to Liverpool.”

Sky Sports reports that Bournemouth will pay up to £14.3 million including add-ons for Tuffert. It is suggested that the deal will ‘only happen’ if Kerkez moves to Liverpool.

Kerkez departed Hungary’s squad last week ahead of their 2-0 defeat by Sweden. The 21-year-old will also not play against Azerbaijan tonight.

Kerkez has previously spoken about his ambitions to play in the upper echelons, having sent the past two years at Bournemouth following an arrival from AZ Alkmaar. It will be intriguing if he becomes first choice at Anfield given Robertson’s seniority in the Liverpool squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robertson was asked about the speculation around Kerkez joining the Reds while on Scotland duty. He told BBC Sport: "We're not daft, it looks as if a deal could potentially be done.

"But, until that is done, I've not even given that a second thought. I back myself. I've got confidence in my own ability and that drives me forward. I've had eight fantastic years at Liverpool in terms of winning trophies and being a mainstay in the team, which I'm incredibly proud of.

"I'm not getting any younger. I can't change my age, but I still believe I've got a lot to give and that's what I focus on. I focus on myself - you can't focus on other people or who you're competing with."