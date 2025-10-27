Max Eberl. Picture: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images | Getty Images

Liverpool saw a move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi collapse and Bayern Munich are now among the clubs keen to sign the centre-back.

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl has not denied that the club are interested in signing Marc Guehi.

The centre-back saw a summer transfer deadline day move to Liverpool collapse at the 11th hour. Guehi underwent a medical ahead of a prospective £35 million transfer but Crystal Palace opted to pull the plug as they could not find a suitable replacement.

The England international is in the final year of his Selhurst Park contract and will depart at the end of the season. And his status as a free agent means that he will be in high demand. Guehi has been linked with several top clubs in Europe, including Bayern. Reports last week suggested that the German juggernauts have held talks with the 25-year-old’s representatives.

What’s been said

And speaking to DAZN, Eberl admitted that Bayern are exploring the market should Dayot Upamecano leave the Bundesliga champions at the end of the season when his deal concludes.

Bayern’s director of sport said: "It's absolutely clear that we as Bayern Munich are exploring the market. Our clear goal is to extend Upa's contract. That's our ultimate goal. If that doesn't work out, we have to be prepared. We would be foolish not to. That's the reason. I've not confirmed anything, but we are active in the market.”

Palace boss Oliver Glasner confirmed earlier this month that Guehi will not pen a new deal at Palace and will depart come July. He said: "I think Marc has already told us that he doesn't sign a new contract, so he will leave next year. The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, 'no, I want to make something different'. And that's normal. And for us, it's how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that's all about how we are talking together."

Liverpool’s potential plans

Liverpool remain keen on Guehi, who captained Palace to FA Cup glory last season. The Reds are set to be in the market for a new centre-back, especially with Ibrahima Konate’s future precarious. The France international is in the last year of his Anfield contract and has been heavily linked with a potential switch to Real Madrid and has found himself struggling for consistency this campaign.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk’s contract expires in 2027 and Liverpool will want to find a successor for their captain. And Giovanni Leoni, signed from Parma in the summer transfer window for £26 million, is set to miss the rest of this season, at a minimum, after rupturing his ACL.

On Liverpool’s failure to sign Guehi, head coach Arne Slot said: "It would be ridiculous if I were to deny we were close to signing him. That is so out in the open. These things happen in football. We would have liked to have signed him, of course. If we feel we can strengthen the team, we never hesitate to do so.

"It's not like all of a sudden we don't have options in that position. It's a pity, not only for us but also for the player, I think. But he's in a good place, playing for Palace, where he won the Charity Shield and the FA Cup with a very good manager as well. Let's see what the future brings for him and for us."