Liverpool saw a move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi collapse on summer transfer deadline day.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool very much remain in pursuit of Marc Guehi after seeing a deal collapse in the summer transfer window.

The Reds were close to signing the centre-back on deadline day, having agreed a £35 million fee with Crystal Palace. Guehi underwent a medical ahead of a switch to Liverpool but Palace pulled the plug at the 11th hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the Eagles captain’s contract expiring at the end of the season, they felt they could not suitably replace Guehi. The England international skippered Palace to FA Cup glory last season while they are in the Europa Conference League.

Glasner confirms Guehi’s plan

Eagles head coach Oliver Glasner has confirmed that Guehi does not plan to sign a new contract in south London and will depart next year. "I think Marc has already told us that he doesn't sign a new contract, so he will leave next year," said Glasner last week.

"The club wanted [him to stay]. They offered Marc a new contract. But he said, 'no, I want to make something different'. And that's normal. And for us, it's how we can deal with this situation? [What] is the best way to get this next step done? And that's all about how we are talking together."

The former Chelsea defender will not be short of suitors. Sky Sports Germany reports that juggernauts Bayern Munich have recently held talks with Guehi’s representatives. Reporter Florian Plettenberg posted on X: “FC Bayern are already looking concretely at Marc #Guéhi. Max Eberl is a big admirer, and initial talks with the player’s representatives have already taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Real Madrid and Inter Milan have also been credited with an interest in Guehi. But Liverpool seemingly will not go down without a fight as they aim to secure the 25-year-old on a free transfer.

Liverpool stance

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims that Liverpool ‘remain attentive’ and he is still on the club’s list of targets. However, despite previously reaching an agreement with Guehi, there is not another in place and he’s not guaranteed to move to Anfield. Other clubs have ‘called to be informed about the situation.

Regardless of what happens, Liverpool will be in the market for a new centre-back next summer. There is still an uncertainty around the future of Ibrahima Konate, who is in the final year of his contract. Konate has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

In addition, Virgil van Dijk will enter the final year of his contract and the Reds will eventually want to find a successor for their captain, while Giovanni Leoni will be coming back from an ACL injury. The Italian suffered his cruel blow on debut last month after a £26 million arrival from Parma.