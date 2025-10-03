Alisson Becker of Liverpool receives medical treatment during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD2 match between Galatasaray A.S. and Liverpool FC at Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi on September 30, 2025 in Istanbul, Turkey. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alisson Becker suffered a hamstring injury in Liverpool’s 1-0 loss against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

An injury expert has given the potential reasons why Alisson Becker is prone to suffering hamstring injuries.

The Liverpool goalkeeper finds himself back on the treatment table after limping off in the 1-0 loss against Galatasaray in the Champions League. Alisson pulled his muscle when sprinting back before making a save from Gala striker Victor Osimhen.

The Brazil international immediately signalled to the Reds bench that he needed treatment and was replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili. Alisson will miss Saturday's trip to Chelsea in the Premier League and has been omitted from Brazil's squad for their fixtures against South Korea and Japan later this month.

It is the third successive season that the 31-year-old has suffered a hamstring issue. Per Transfermrkt, he has missed a total of 41 games for club and country.

According to physio Sam Fell, speaking to the social media account @physioscout, which provides football injury analysis, it could be down to Alisson's sprinting technique.

Fell said: "So it's obviously a bit of speculation because there's a lot of things that we don't know but one thing that we like to see with a sprinting technique is something called swing leg retraction where we cast the leg out and then there's a rapid extension of the hip, knee and ankle.

"For him, if you watch the video you'll notice that he doesn't do that very well if at all and what that might have led to, over time, is that hamstring working harder and less efficiently than we need it to when we're sprinting. And given his history of hamstring strains multiple times might have led to that over time for him."

"Sometimes it's hard to say given the fact that he's had multiple over time. We know the research suggests he is more prone to that at his point in his career.

"It could be biomechanically related. It could be strength related. It could just be because he's not covering these things in his strength routines because he is a goalkeeper. We can't say for sure because we are not his strength and conditioning coaches but these are some things we would typically see, would be leading to this sort of thing."

Liverpool boss Arne Slot will provide the latest on Alisson's setback when he speaks to the media this morning at the AXA Training Centre.