Former Liverpool academy player Dominic Corness has found a new club after leaving the Reds

Former Liverpool youngster Dominic Corness is preparing for his first appearance with his new club - which could come in the Champions League this evening.

The 22-year-old’s time with the Reds came to an end earlier this summer, after spending 17 years of his life in the club's ranks. Upon his departure, the midfielder penned a deal with Cymru Premier champions The New Saints - who competed in the Europa Conference League last season.

TNS’ European campaign for this season gets underway Tuesday night, as they take on North Macedonian side KF Shkëndija in the first round of Champions League qualifying which could provide Corness with his debut for the Shropshire outfit.

Corness looks forward to competitive debut

“I’ve enjoyed the first few weeks, and just can’t wait to get going,” he said.

“Speaking to the club and speaking to the gaffer (Craig Harrison) made it an easy decision to come here - I didn’t really look elsewhere once we’d had a chat.

“At my age now, it’s important for me to be playing football, and playing as many games as I can. TNS was the perfect match for that.

“It’s massive to make my debut in the Champions League, it’s a big stage. If I play the game how I normally do, then I should be alright. I’m not going out there to do anything I wouldn’t normally do, just play my game.

“Last year the club got to the Conference League phase, and it was a big attraction to me to try and do it again this year. Once you’ve done it, the expectation is there to keep doing it every year, and if you don’t then it’s a step down.”

Prior to his departure earlier this summer, Corness had been part of the Liverpool academy since the age of five, with his first professional contract coming in 2021.

Corness played with Morton, Quansah and Bradley

During his time coming through the ranks on Merseyside, the midfielder played alongside a number of players who have featured under both Jürgen Klopp and Arne Slot in recent years.

“I loved every minute of it,” he added.

“I grew up with Jarell Quansah, and then there’s Tyler Morton and Conor Bradley - to name a couple. I’m over the moon for them. Growing up with them, going on that experience with them, and then seeing them kick on - I’m made up.

“We don’t have a group chat, but we keep in touch, it’s good to see them doing well.”

During his time with the Reds, Corness picked up first-team experience with Swiss side Yverdon-Sport FC and Gillingham in the EFL.

“That helped me to become the player I am today,” he added.

“Going to Europe was a different experience, with a different language and a different culture, but at the end of the day, when you step on the pitch it’s just football.

“Moving away from family and living on my own in a different country definitely helped me to grow up.

“Going to the EFL was different to academy football and playing in Europe, but again it was good for me.

“They’re different experiences which have helped me along the way to get to where I am now.”