Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former Liverpool player has completed a move to the Bundesliga

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has ended his period as a free agent after completing a short-term move to 2. Bundesliga side Schalke 04. The 31-year-old has signed a contract with the German second tier club until the end of the season.

Karius spent six years at Liverpool between 2016 and 2022 but last played for the Reds in 2018. He infamously made two errors leading to goals in the 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final. He was sent out on loan to Besiktas and Union Berlin before leaving Liverpool when his contract expired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He joined their Premier League rivals Newcastle United as a free agent in September 2022 but featured just twice for the Magpies. One of those appearances came in the 2023 Carabao Cup final after first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope was suspended following a red card he received against Liverpool in a Premier League game.

Karius “the challenger” for number one spot

Schalke’s director of professional football Youri Mulder has said that Karius has been signed to challenge Justin Heekeren for the number one spot at the club. Mulder said: “After loaning Ron-Thorben Hoffmann to Eintracht Braunschweig, we wanted to make sure we didn’t lose any quality within our group of goalkeepers, which we’ve managed to avoid by signing Loris Karius. He’s got years of experience at the top level, is fit and can start training right away. He is here to challenge Justin Heekeren, who will start the second half of the season in goal on Saturday at Braunschweig.”

On joining Schalke, Karius said: “The talks with the club’s representatives all went very well and I’m looking forward to training with the team. Schalke 04 are a big club with very passionate fans, something that I was able to get a sense for already on my previous visits here as a player.”

Karius reveals Newcastle rejection

Karius left Newcastle at the end of last season and was without a club until agreeing a move to Schalke. Speaking last year, Karius said the package offered to him by the Magpies didn’t suit him despite Eddie Howe’s desire to keep the German at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It didn’t really make sense to me to do a third year,” he told Sport Bible. "I don't know. I asked myself, ‘Was I the second-choice and would I get games?’ It was difficult. The coach would have liked to keep me but all in all; the whole package didn't make sense for a third year. It made sense to move on. They were two great years but it was time for a change.”

He added: "In the second season, when Pope was injured, I expected, or hoped, to play games. In the end, there was always a reason why it didn't happen. That's the only thing I look back on with regret because if I had played the second half of that season, then we probably wouldn't be talking now and I’d be at another club, starting afresh. But that's football. You can't change it."