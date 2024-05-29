General view inside St James' Park prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Luton Town. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The former Liverpool star has been released after the end of the 2023/24 season.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has been released by Newcastle United following the end of the 2023/24 season.

Karius, 30, played just twice under Eddie Howe after joining Newcastle from Liverpool in 2022. Up against the likes of Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka, Karius failed to muscle his way into contention despite the long-term injuries suffered by Pope.

Newcastle’s CEO Darren Earles wrote a farewell message for the departing players, which also included Paul Dummett, Matt Richie, Kell Watts and Jeff Hendrick. He wrote on the official website: "On behalf of everyone at Newcastle United, I extend my sincere thanks to the players reaching the end of their contracts this summer. Paul, Matt, Loris, Kell and Jeff have been consummate professionals during their time here, and I extend my very best wishes to each of them. They move on knowing they will always be welcome at St. James' Park."

In terms of a reports, Karius has already been linked with a move away to a few clubs. One report from Italy states Cesc Fabregas and Como 1907 are close to signing Karius on a free. He has also been linked with moves to other Italian clubs.

Arriving from Mainz in 2016 for £4.75m, Karius went on to total 47 appearances for Liverpool. During that time, he conceded 47 times and kept 22 clean sheets as he competed with Simon Mignolet for a starting spot. However, his time at Liverpool will always be remembered for his performance in the 2018 Champions League final against Real Madrid, at which he was at fault for two of Madrid’s goals, which condemned Jurgen Klopp’s side to a 3-1 defeat.