Liverpool are set to wave goodbye to one of their academy stars with an exit now described as imminent

Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark is has completed his move to Austrian side RB Salzburg, ending his three years on Merseyside. The club confirmed the exit on Thursday morning with a fee reported to be in the region of £10m.

The 19-year-old joined the Reds from Newcastle United’s academy and he made 12 appearances last season as Jurgen Klopp relied on a host of academy stars amid an injury crisis. He made his senior debut for the club during the 2022-23 season as he was a late substitute in a 9-0 win over Bournemouth in August 2022. He made his second senior appearance the following month as he started in a Carabao Cup third-round victory over Derby County at Anfield.

He did not make another appearance in the senior side that season but last term played five Premier League games, two Europa League matches, three times in the FA Cup and twice in the Carabao Cup. He scored and assisted in a 6-1 win over Sparta Prague at Anfield and provided an assist in a 3-0 victory over Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup. He also featured in the Carabao Cup final as Virgil van Dijk’s header deep into extra time clinched victory for Liverpool.

Football Insider reported the player underwent his medical at Salzburg on Wednesday after agreeing a five-year deal with the club. Liverpool have agreed a £10m fee with the Austrian side. Clark was not part of Slot’s plans this season despite his involvement last term, with the Reds opting to cash in on him. Rangers and Celtic were interested in signing the Newcastle-born player, as Liverpool Echo journalist Paul Gorst revealed to The Redmen TV earlier this month.

Clark’s Anfield contract runs until the summer of 2028, giving Liverpool the upper hand in negotiations as they secured a sizeable fee for a player with just 14 senior appearances under his belt. The move will see Clark reunite with former Liverpool assistant Pep Lijnders, who was named manager at Salzburg following his departure from Anfield at the end of last season alongside Jurgen Klopp. Liverpool and Salzburg could meet this campaign with the Austrian side aiming to progress into the UEFA Champions League. They beat FC Dynamo Kyiv 2-0 away from home in the first leg of their qualifying play-off on Wednesday night with anything better than a one-goal loss in the return leg securing their place in the 2024-25 competition, which will have a new format.

In a post on social media, Clark said: “After an incredible three years at Liverpool FC, I’ve decided it’s time for a new challenge. I’ve learned so much during my time at the club and [I] am very thankful for the opportunities and experiences I’ve had. Thank you to all the fans who supported me on this journey.”