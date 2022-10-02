Liverpool were held to a 3-3 draw against Brighton in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp admitted there was an ‘obvious feeling’ that Brighton would snatch an equaliser against Liverpool.

The Reds dropped points for a fifth time in their opening seven Premier League games this season as they were held to a 3-3 draw against the Seagulls at Anfield.

Liverpool were left startled when they fell two goals behind in 17 minutes through a Leandro Trossard double.

However, the hosts would battle to go in front courtesy of a Roberto Firmino brace and an Adam Webster own goal.

But there was to be more drama and Brighton returned to the south coast with a point in new boss Roberto de Zerbi’s first game when Trossard completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute.

Klopp has confessed that confidence is low in the Liverpool camp.

And the fact several of his players featured heavily for their respective nations during the international break also didn’t help.

What’s been said

Liverpool boss Klopp said: “It’s not the first time (when asked if he felt the atmosphere dropped after Liverpool took the lead).

“It just didn’t happen too often because we were just more convincing. It’s normal and I don’t blame anyone for that in the stands, not at all - this feeling was obvious, it was not done.

“So, the good part of the story is obviously 2-0 down and then 3-2 up but that costs energy. The boys came back from everywhere in the world and you could see that.

“Kostas [Tsimikas] played two games and stuff like this and the other boys didn’t play for a while, like Hendo [Jordan Henderson] and these kind of things. That makes it more difficult.

“In these moments, you have to control the game much better. I think we talked about controlling the game for two or three years, that we have to control it better.