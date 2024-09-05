Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool, wearing a 'Thank You Luv' hoodie, speaks to the fans following his final match as Liverpool manager after the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 19, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The Liverpool icon has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent weeks.

Liverpool saw several players leave Anfield this summer — some on loan, some through cash transfers, and some as free agents following the expiration of their contracts.

The Reds cashed in on Fábio Carvalho and Sepp van den Berg for a combined £52.5 million as Brentford snapped up both players. Meanwhile, six players were sent out on loan, including Stefan Bajčetić and Ben Doak. Joël Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Adrián were the trio who reached the end of their terms at Anfield and so far, it’s been a totally different story for each player.

Shortly after his departure, Adrián re-signed for former club Real Betis and penned a two-year deal back on home soil. The 37-year-old’s first match was a pre-season friendly against the Reds. Thiago announced his retirement from football after leaving Liverpool and Matip is still looking for his next move.

The former Cameroon international has been linked with West Ham during recent weeks and because he is a free agent, the club are free to sign him at any point, even with the transfer window now being closed. However, it is now looking increasingly less likely that Matip will be moving to the Irons.

According to information provided by The West Ham Way’s club insider ‘ExWHUEmployee’, the Hammers had been ‘pushing ahead’ to try and sign Matip to bolster their backline, with John Egan on standby as an alternative. A new update from the same source has revealed that the two may now have swapped places in West Ham’s priority list. According to the latest report, former Sheffield United centre-back Egan is ‘expected to begin a trial’ with West Ham, while Matip has fallen into the background.

‘ExWHUEmployee’ had already highlighted that Matip’s previous injuries had sparked some concerns and would require further consideration. This looks to be the reason why the Hammers have opted for another choice defender.

“There were doubts over Joël Matip’s fitness and whether he would be the ideal backup option. That transfer faced several hurdles, although it’s not completely ruled out. Meanwhile, John Egan is expected to begin a trial ahead of a potential move to the club.”

Matip’s final season at Liverpool was cut short after he suffered an ACL injury back in December, which sidelined him for the remainder of the campaign. The 33-year-old was a player Jurgen Klopp admired greatly, and he sent a touching message to him before his departure at the end of the 2023/24 season.

“In all the years that I have been involved in football, I am not sure I have come across too many players who are more loved than Joël Matip. I’m not even sure it would be possible to say anything bad about him,” Klopp told the club website.

“A wonderful professional, a wonderful footballer and a wonderful human being — we have been blessed to have him with us for as long as we have and now all we can do is wish him well as he heads off in a new direction.”