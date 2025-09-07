When will Alexander Isak make his debut for Liverpool? | Getty Images

An early look at Arne Slot’s squad fitness ahead of Liverpool vs Burnley.

Following the closure of a dramatic summer transfer window, fans will have to wait to see Liverpool back in Premier League action. The Reds have a week off during the international break, with new boys Burnley waiting for them when the league returns.

Supporters will be hoping to get a first glimpse of new signing Alexander Isak, who completed his move to Anfield on Deadline Day. After the whirlwind transfer saga, Liverpool finally reached an agreement with Newcastle United, signing the Swede for a British record £125 million.

A total of 17 players have been called up to represent their country’s senior sides, while Rio Ngumoha and Trey Nyoni are among six players set to feature at U21 level and below. Isak is among those who are heading out on international duty, expected to play his first minutes of the season after removing himself from first team activity at Newcastle.

We’ve taken an early look at fitness information available for Arne Slot’s squad ahead of their clash with Burnley, but things naturally may chance throughout the international break.

Will Alexander Isak play against Burnley for Liverpool?

In his first interview as a Liverpool player, Isak was asked whether a debut against Burnley was on the cards.

“Yeah, of course, I think that’s the ambition. However, I’ve had a tricky summer where I haven’t played any games and I’ve had restricted training, so I think that’s one to judge and to analyse where I am at and how much I am ready to give. But I certainly want to play as soon as possible,” the striker said.

If Isak gets a decent run out for Sweden, there’s a chance he could be in contention to feature against Burnley. However, only time will tell if he is fit enough to jump straight into the action. The Sweden manager had already confirmed Isak ‘will not play 90 minutes’ under him before their international games due to his pre-season absence, so fans may need to wait a little longer to see their record signing in action.

Liverpool injury updates: Jeremie Frimpong return date

Dominik Szoboszlai has done a solid job of slotting into the right-back role amid early injury issues at Liverpool. However, fans will be eager to see a natural right-back return to the fold after the international break.

Conor Bradley was named on the bench against Arsenal after returning to Slot’s match day squad. However, Jeremie Frimpong’s availability remains up in the air.

After the Dutchman was brought off against Bournemouth, Slot confirmed it was a ‘good call’ from the medical staff and quoted a post-international break return for Frimpong.

The right-back is said to be back at the AXA Training Centre, where he is working on his recovery. He has not been called up to represent the Netherlands.

Florian Wirtz and Ibrahima Konate both had complaints of cramp against Arsenal but the two have been included in their respective national teams’ squads.

Players in doubt for Liverpool: Jeremie Frimpong

Early Burnley injury news

Burnley manager Scott Parker spoke to the media ahead of his side’s previous clash against Manchester United. He confirmed that Connor Roberts would not be fit to face Ruben Amorim’s side but ‘will probably feature back after the international break’.

Jordan Beyer also may not be available, having yet to feature for the Clarets this season after suffering another setback in his fitness journey. An update from August 15th from Parker said Beyer would still be out ‘for a few weeks’ but he is ‘heading in the right direction’.

Burnley have one player definitely out of the question to face Liverpool. Zeki Amdouni suffered an ACL injury during pre-season, confirming his absence for a large chunk of the campaign.

Players out for Burnley: Zeki Amdouni

Players in doubt for Burnley: Connor Roberts, Jordan Beyer

