Alexander Isak signs for Liverpool FC at AXA Training Centre on September 01, 2025 in Kirkby, England. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Alexander Isak finally sealed his move to Liverpool on deadline day, but does Arne Slot need to be careful with his new record signing?

The excitement of seeing Alexander Isak in a Liverpool shirt might be too much for some fans to bare, however, there is a need for patience.

The reality is, the best version of £130m signing Isak might not be seen for some time and Arne Slot now faces a difficult decision. Currently on international duty with Sweden, it is a surprise that the Reds boss hasn’t intervened to block the call up seeing as the 25-year old has yet to kick a ball all season. And it is this that serves as a danger to what could happen if care isn’t taken to protect the club’s prized asset.

Why Alexander Isak is a major Liverpool injury risk

Any footballer can get injured, in fact, there is little that they can do if a team-mate in training or an opponent accidentally collides with them in an unguarded challenge.

What can be minimised, if not eradicated, are muscle injuries and niggles caused by being underprepared or overworked and Isak is at a massive risk, especially when his previous injury history is considered.

Injury expert Jason McKenna said in a previous interview with Analytics FC: “The first reason why players tend to have a higher injury incidence rate is that at the start of a campaign they are acclimating to competitive top-flight football. A 2020 academic study finds that “a greater number of preseason training sessions was associated with less injury load during the competitive season in 4 out of 5 injury-related measures.

“Therefore, there is an inextricable link between a players in-season wellbeing and preseason training levels. But this preventative work only goes so far. Even if a footballer has had a full preseason and is physically fit, there is no way to replicate the rigours of a competitive football match.

“Match sharpness and the physicality that comes from a game that matters is impossible to replicate. Preseason friendly games are the closest a player can get to experiencing competitive football, but the data shows that these are just not enough to push players and they only regain match sharpness after partial deconditioning over the summer through playing competitive matches once again.”

What injuries has Isak had in the past?

Since 2021/22, Isak has had seven long term injuries of which six were muscular affecting his groin, hamstring and thigh. The latter being a quadriceps tear that required surgery and saw him miss over 100 days of action for Newcastle.

There is another factor that puts Isak at risk, his height. At 6ft 4 inches tall and very lean, the Swede isn’t exactly built like Virgil van Dijk. Yes, he has plenty of pace, but he is at risk of muscle injuries because of his physical profile. Not having a proper preseason schedule or playing any games puts him at a huge risk.

The temptation might be to assess Isak and just gradually build up his minutes but Liverpool have to be more careful than that. Not only should Isak be completing an observed pre-season of his own, he should be playing a series of bounce games or behind closed doors games to get his body used to the intensity and impact of football. With Hugo Ekitike proving his worth in the short term, patience is a virtue before Isak should be properly unleashed.