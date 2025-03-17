Newcastle United finally ended their 70-year wait for silverware as they earned a 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Eddie Howe praised the dignity that Liverpool showed after their Carabao Cup final loss to Newcastle United.

The Magpies finally ended their 70-year wait for a trophy as they delivered a 2-1 win at Wembley. Newcastle were fully deserving of their triumph, with Dan Burn opening the scoring on the stroke of half-time before Alexander Isak doubled the advantage minutes in the second period.

While Federico Chiesa bagged in second-half stoppage-time for Liverpool, Howe’s men saw the triumph out comfortable to send the Toon Army wild. The Reds missed out on a chance to win a maiden trophy of the Arne Slot era although they are Premier League champions-elect.

Howe suffered Carabao Cup final heartbreak at the hands of Manchester United two years ago. He knows the pain and praised Slot and his players for how they handled defeat. Newcastle chief Howe said: “I’m a firm believer that you’re in control of everything. For me, we had to focus on performance. I have to compliment Liverpool. Liverpool have been the best team in the Premier League by a mile this year and we knew we had to raise our game to have any chance.

“We needed everyone to give their maximum game and I thought they did. I have to give compliments to have Liverpool handled themselves after. We have been there two years ago - it is a horrible feeling. I thought they were absolute class - the manager, the players was really good. The curse stuff for me never existed, it was in our heads.

You are pleased for other people. So pleased for the players. We have all had different journeys. I love working with them every day and an honoured to be their leader. I am so pleased the supporters have this trophy to end the long wait. Hopefully we can get some more in the future. It is amazing what football can do. It is one of the rare sports that has that ability to give people days they will always remember. With the long wait, we will never forget. I certainly won’t. We played against a brilliant opponents, the best team in the Premier League this season

“Hopefully with one, it can become more. There’s no guarantee, though, but I just think it proves we can do it. I’ve never had any doubts about our ability to lift our game. But you don’t get many shots at this, you don’t get many shots at a cup final. Today we had to try and take our opportunity and that’s where the players delivered under pressure so well and so impressively. It also proved that we can mix our game against the very, very best. Now the challenge for us is to try and get there more often.”

On the changes to preparations from their 2023 loss, Howe commented: “I don’t think we did anything drastically different. We just tried to take away the distractions but the first time we got to Wembley was very emotional, you could sense that in the players the crowd. I don’t think that was necessarily the reason we lost. We tried to take away the distractions, similar to a Premier League build up, we stayed at a quieter hotel. We respect Liverpool but I don’t think you can go on the pitch and fear anyone. I don’t think anyone can begrudge us it.”