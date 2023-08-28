The Newcastle manager was in awe of the keeper’s performance, as were the Liverpool fans.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe claimed that Alisson Becker’s first-half save was the ‘best’ he’s ever seen.

Liverpool earned a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Magpies, despite being down to 10 men for majority of the game after Virgil Van Dijk’s sending off in the 28th minute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It saw Jurgen Klopp’s side ride some extremely difficult moments as they faced intense pressure from Howe’s side but two late goals from Darwin Nunez saw Liverpool escape the North East with a brilliant comeback win.

Miguel Almiron could have given his side a dominant victory on another day; a brilliant solo run in the second half nearly gave his side a second as he struck the outside of the post.

However, the biggest moment came in the first-half when Almiron chested a headed clearance before firing a powerful volley from just inside the box at Liverpool’s goal.

The strike was hugely powerful and was somehow tipped onto the crossbar and then cleared away for a corner by the Brazilian keeper and it saw Howe claim that: “Alisson’s save, for Almiron’s shot, was the best I’ve ever seen in my life.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

It turned out to be a huge moment, as it kept the scoreline at 1-0 as Liverpool masterminded an unlikely comeback to win their second game of the season.

Fans reacted brilliantly to the moment, citing it as one of Alisson’s best saves, with many claiming he is one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history.

One fan said: ‘Can’t get over that Alisson save yesterday man, legitimately one of the best I’ve ever seen’.

Whilst another commented: ‘Another reminder why Alisson Becker is Liverpool’s best since Ray Clemence. Save from Miguel Almiron, the power in his arm then agility to push a bouncing ball away, is as crucial as Darwin Nunez’s first goal.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

And another said: ‘No other GK comes remotely close to Alisson in the PL.’

Alisson has played 234 times for Liverpool and made the FIFA World 11 on two occasions (2019, 2020) as well as the PFA Team of the Season on one occasion and was voted the club’s player of the season last year, after a brilliant individual campaign.