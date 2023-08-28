Jurgen Klopp could celebrate setting a Premier League record after Liverpool came from behind to take all three points at Newcastle United on Sunday.

There was more than one reason for Jurgen Klopp to celebrate Liverpool’s dramatic late win at Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds could not have made a worse start at St James Park after former Everton winger Anthony Gordon put the Magpies head after punishing an error from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Worse was to follow for Klopp’s men as captain Virgil van Dijk was shown a red card for a last-man challenge on Alexander Isak just minutes later.

With their hosts squandering a number of opportunities to double their lead, Liverpool remained in the game until the closing stages and came away with a welcome three points thanks to a late brace from substitute Darwin Nunez.

Speaking after the game, Reds boss Klopp: “In my 1,000 games I’ve managed. I’ve never had a game like this, that’s the truth

“Not that we haven’t overturned games, but down to 10 men, in an atmosphere like this, against an opponent like this, I can’t remember, I’m pretty sure it never happened. These moments are rare and so it was special. The boys deserved it today. With 10 men we played better and gave Newcastle a game.”

However, the win also handed Klopp a new Premier League record after he completed an eleventh consecutive win over Magpies manager Eddie Howe. In 15 previous meetings, the current Newcastle boss has only got the better of the German on one occasion as his Bournemouth side came from two goals down to claim a dramatic 4-3 win against Liverpool on the south coast in 2016.