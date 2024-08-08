Eddie Howe makes Anthony Gordon 'head turned' and 'distractions' admission after Liverpool transfer interest
Eddie Howe has insisted that Anthony Gordon has not had his head turned by Liverpool.
The Reds were in talks to sign Gordon earlier summer as Newcastle United looked to meet Premier League profit and sustainability rules ahead of the 30 June deadline. Reports suggest that Liverpool were close to a deal and that a medical in Leipzig was booked while the forward was on Euro 2024 duty with England.
However, the transfer ultimately did not go through. But Gordon grew up as a Liverpool fan - despite coming through the ranks of Everton’s academy - and it’s been suggested he told England team-mates about a potential switch.
In addition, speculation that Gordon could complete a move to Anfield has continued to rumble and there have been claims that he’d still be keen on the move.
However, Howe has stressed that the 23-year-old is not being distracted by the transfer talks. The Newcastle boss said: “His head is where Bruno’s is (committed). He’s with Newcastle. No distractions. He’s been really impressive (in training). His focus has been on his work and his fitness, everything to do with this football club, nothing else.
“They (Gordon and Trippier) needed an extended break. It was essential we gave them a mental break. They’ve came back in good shape. Really happy with them. Hopefully they will be involved at the weekend.”
