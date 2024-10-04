EFL striker banned for 8 matches after biting Liverpool loanee
Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic has been given an eight-match ban after biting a Liverpool loanee during a Championship game.
Osmajic - as well as the lengthy ban - has also been fined £15,000 following a bite on Blackburn defender Owen Beck, who is on loan from Premier League Liverpool. The 25-year-old striker was witnessed shoving his head into the neck of on-loan Liverpool defender Beck in the game at Deepdale between Preston and Blackburn Rovers.
An FA statement on Friday said: “The forward admitted that he committed an act of violent conduct around the 87th minute by biting an opponent. “An independent regulatory commission imposed his sanctions following a hearing. Its written reasons will be published in due course.”
The incident took place in a Championship game at Deepdale on September 22. Speaking after the game, Blackburn boss John Eustace said: “[Beck’s] got a big bite mark on the back of his neck. He’s shown all the lads. He’s a little bit quiet, a little bit shook up.”
Osmajic received only a yellow card at the time from referee Matt Donohue. However, an investigation was launched and he has now been handed a lengthy ban.
