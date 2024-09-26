Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Preston North End striker is facing a lengthy ban after a charge for 'biting'.

Preston North End striker Milutin Osmajic faces a lengthy ban after being charged by the FA for violent conduct following an incident of alleged biting.

Reports suggest he could be facing a ban as long as 10-games for the incident and the Championship club now has until Monday teatime to respond to the charge. The 25-year-old striker was witnessed shoving his head into the neck of on-loan Liverpool defender Owen Beck in the game at Deepdale between Preston and Blackburn Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our sister title the Lancashire Post reports: “Osmajic received only a yellow card at the time from referee Matt Donohue. However, an investigation was launched by the footballing authorities on Monday, with the North End striker now potentially facing a lengthy suspension.”

A statement from the club read: “Milutin Osmajić has been charged by The FA following Preston North End’s EFL Championship game against Blackburn Rovers on Sunday 22nd September 2024. It’s alleged that the forward committed an act of violent conduct around the 87th minute. The club and Milutin have been informed that a response must be provided by Monday 30th September 2024 at 6pm and no further comment on the matter will be made at this time.”

Meanwhile, Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace said: “It doesn't surprise me, everyone saw what had happened. It's been put to the FA and I'm sure they will deal with it properly. It's not something you see often. I think it shows how the emotions can take over and players get carried away with themselves.”