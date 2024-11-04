Eight players who could miss Liverpool's clash against Bayer Leverkusen after key man undergoes scan
Liverpool turn their attention to the Champions League when they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield on Tuesday (8pm GMT).
The Reds head into the encounter top of the Premier League after a 2-1 win over Brighton. They prepare to face the Bundesliga champions after Leverkusen won their first title last season - not losing a game along the way.
What’s more, Xabi Alonso will return to Anfield having won the Champions League with Liverpool during his playing days. The Spaniard was heavily linked with succeeding Jurgen Klopp as Reds manager but opted to stay at the German club, with Arne Slot instead being appointed - and making a magnificent start.
Ahead of the fixture, here’s the latest team news for both outfits.
Liverpool team news
Diogo Jota - out
The striker won’t be back until after the international break later this month because of a rib injury.
Alisson Becker - out
The No.1 goalkeeper remains unavailable because of a hamstring injury that he sustained last month. Caoimhin Kelleher will continue to deputise.
Harvey Elliott - out
The attacking midfielder is back running on the grass as he continues to recover from a fractured foot that has kept him out since the start of September.
Federico Chiesa - out
The summer signing from Juventus has had a frustrating time at Anfield so far and won’t be back until after the international break.
Ibrahima Konate - available
The centre-back was forced off at half-time against Brighton after suffering a knock inadvertently caused by Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. Konate had a scan but has allayed fears and revealed he will be fine to feature. Posting on Instagram, the France international said: “I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break. I’ll be ready for the next game.”
Bayer Leverkusen team news
Nordi Mukiele - out
The on-loan PSG defender was forced off in Leverkusen’s 0-0 draw against Stuttgart last time out and been ruled out of the next two games.
Amine Adli - out
The midfielder has been unavailable for Die Werkself’s previous three games because of a shin issue.
Jeanuel Belocian - out
The defender recently had ankle surgery, which means he’s set for a period on the treatment table.
Martin Terrier - doubt
The forward has missed Leverkusen’s past two games