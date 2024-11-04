Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen team news ahead of the Champions League clash.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool turn their attention to the Champions League when they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to Anfield on Tuesday (8pm GMT).

The Reds head into the encounter top of the Premier League after a 2-1 win over Brighton. They prepare to face the Bundesliga champions after Leverkusen won their first title last season - not losing a game along the way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s more, Xabi Alonso will return to Anfield having won the Champions League with Liverpool during his playing days. The Spaniard was heavily linked with succeeding Jurgen Klopp as Reds manager but opted to stay at the German club, with Arne Slot instead being appointed - and making a magnificent start.

Ahead of the fixture, here’s the latest team news for both outfits.

Liverpool team news

Diogo Jota - out

The striker won’t be back until after the international break later this month because of a rib injury.

Alisson Becker - out

The No.1 goalkeeper remains unavailable because of a hamstring injury that he sustained last month. Caoimhin Kelleher will continue to deputise.

Harvey Elliott - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The attacking midfielder is back running on the grass as he continues to recover from a fractured foot that has kept him out since the start of September.

Federico Chiesa - out

The summer signing from Juventus has had a frustrating time at Anfield so far and won’t be back until after the international break.

Ibrahima Konate - available

The centre-back was forced off at half-time against Brighton after suffering a knock inadvertently caused by Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk. Konate had a scan but has allayed fears and revealed he will be fine to feature. Posting on Instagram, the France international said: “I had a scan today and it confirmed there is no break. I’ll be ready for the next game.”

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Nordi Mukiele - out

The on-loan PSG defender was forced off in Leverkusen’s 0-0 draw against Stuttgart last time out and been ruled out of the next two games.

Amine Adli - out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder has been unavailable for Die Werkself’s previous three games because of a shin issue.

Jeanuel Belocian - out

The defender recently had ankle surgery, which means he’s set for a period on the treatment table.

Martin Terrier - doubt

The forward has missed Leverkusen’s past two games