The Eintracht Frankfurt boss discussed his side’s 5-1 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmoller rued how his side allowed Liverpool back into the game as the German outfit fell to a heavy Champions League defeat.

The Reds earned a 5-1 victory at the Deutsche Bank Park. Arne Slot’s side went into the game against the backdrop of four successive losses in all competitions. And when they fell behind when Rasmus Kristensen netted for Frankfurt, Liverpool were left with plenty to do.

But they asserted their dominance and Hugo Ekitike equalised against the club he left for up to £79 million in the summer transfer window. The striker latched on to a fine pass from Andy Robertson and kept his composure to finish on the counter-attack.

That opened the floodgates for the Premier League champions, with Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate both scoring headers from corners before half-time. Efforts from Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai made Liverpool’s win more emphatic after the interval.

Toppmoller, whose Frankfurt side also lost 5-1 to Atletico Madrid in their previous Champions League game, felt Ekitike’s goal could have been avoided. The head coach said via sge4ever.de: “I think we played a good first half and executed what we set out to do. We showed good aggression in the duels, which is how our goal came about. We played it exceptionally well there. We felt like we were in the game well.

“We knew Liverpool were always dangerous, and then we conceded a relatively simple goal at 1-1. We definitely needed better coverage, and we knew about Eki's speed.

“In the end, to be honest, the two set-piece goals conceded before half-time killed us. Liverpool have bigger players in their ranks. When the lads come out with that kind of momentum, it's difficult to defend.

“We knew they would have more of the ball. They didn't have any big opportunities in the first half because we defended well. We definitely should have been calmer and exploited one or two situations better.

“At this level, you have to be good in this phase of the game, too. In the second half, we lacked a bit of belief and self-confidence. This was also noticeable in some of the misplaced passes. On the last goal, we controlled the ball ourselves. We have to learn from that. We weren't aggressive enough in the duels. The gaps grew.”