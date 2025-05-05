Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool suffered a 3-1 loss to Chelsea in their first game after claiming the Premier League title.

Enzo Maresca believes that Liverpool are worthy Premier League champions as Chelsea rained on their parade.

The Reds have been crowned 2024-25 title winners after a 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. They wrapped up claiming the English crown for a record-equalling 20th time with four matches to spare.

Arne Slot’s side’s first game since claiming the silverware was against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. The Reds head coach made six changes to his team that beat Spurs, with chances given to fringe players such as Harvey Elliott, Wataru Endo and Jarell Quansah.

Liverpool suffered a 3-1 loss against Chelsea, who strengthened their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. The Blues were tipped to challenge Slot’s side earlier in the season after a narrow 2-1 reverse at Anfield but are 19 points behind the champions.

Maresca was asked if he believes Chelsea could have kept apace with Liverpool had his squad not suffered injuries during the campaign. The Stamford Bridge boss replied: “I really think that Liverpool deserve to win the Premier [League]. First of all because they have been consistent. Second of all because they had consistently the [whole] squad available, something that unfortunately the rest [of the teams] have not.

“Today again they show the reason why the have won the Premier League. We did not plan, I promise you, the game to defend deep. We plan the game to high press in the way we always [do] but sometimes the opposition is so good that you have to defend deep and you have to adapt and the players dealt with that very good.”

Chelsea are in a tight battle to finish in the top five. Their win over Liverpool - courtesy of an Enzo Fernandez strike, an own goal from Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah and a late Cole Palmer penalty - moved them level on 63 points with fourth-placed Newcastle United.

On the battle for Europe’s elite club competition, Maresca added: “They are all going to be tough but now you have to go game-by-game and the reason why the staff, the coaching staff, the players at the end are so happy, even the fans, is because at this stage of the season you need to win games and for sure, today probably the environment was the best environment of this season with the fans, this is what we need every game, fantastic. It is so good.

“We go game-by-game for sure. Today the performance has been a good performance, especially for the effort of the players. I think we have for sure some moments a little bit been up and down for part of the season but overall I am happy in the way the players are trying to do their job.”

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has backed Chelsea to be closer title contenders next season. He said: “I expected them to be a threat this season because at Anfield they were better than us. They were so close to us. It was a complete surprise to me that we are now 19 points clear of them or something like that. I didn't feel that at all when we played them. That tells you how well we did, probably, if a team like this with so much quality, and also not only in the first XI, but in the complete squad, that we are able to be 19 points ahead of them is a big compliment for our players.”