Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson and Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool at the end of the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool earned a 3-0 win over Man Utd with Ryan Gravenberch impressing.

The clamour for a new No.6 among Kopites is abating - and the name Martin Zubimendi is being forgotten.

There was incessant yearning for Liverpool to sign a holding midfielder in the summer transfer window. And when they failed to land their top target in Zubimendi, who opted to remain at Real Sociedad, sections of supporters demanded an alternative to be recruited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, as precedent shows, that is often how the Reds conduct their business. It’s either their top target or no-one. Liverpool were not prepared to compromise and sign a player who did not improve their squad. Arne Slot preferred to look for solution within the roster he inherited from Jurgen Klopp - which he has persistently stated was ‘really strong’.

In truth, Wataru Endo is not the No.6 that suits Slot’s style of play. The Dutchman wants more control in his engine room while Endo is a destroyer, with his chief remit breaking up attacks. The Japan international enjoyed an encouraging maiden 2023-24 campaign at Anfield after his surprise move from Stuttgart. But Endo’s qualities are not what Slot covets on a regular basis.

Instead, Slot has turned to Ryan Gravenberch as his specialised No.6. Since reporting back to Liverpool duty after representing Holland at Euro 2024, he’s been deployed in a new position. It started in pre-season and has continued into the 2024-25 campaign.

Gravenberch was one of four midfielders to move to Anfield in the summer of 2023. Yet he was the member of that quartet that included Endo, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai who featured the least throughout last term. Gravenberch made a total of 38 appearances but started only 12 Premier League games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three fixtures into 2024-25, though, and he has been ever-present. The 22-year-old delivered eye-catching performances in comfortable 2-0 wins over Ipswich Town and Brentford yet there were still question marks around how he would perform when Liverpool faced a more challenging opponent. Any doubts have been put to rest after the 3-0 triumph over Manchester United. Gravenberch delivered his best display to date for the Reds as he helped his side dominate the engine room.

Gravenberch’s piercing run helped engineer Trent Alexander-Arnold’s disallowed goal in the sixth minute. Then on 35 minutes, he pilfered the ball and played it wide to Mo Salah, who picked up Luis Diaz to indeed break the deadlock.

In total, Gravenberch won six ground duels, four interceptions and won two tackles. On the front foot, he showed dynamism and thrust. “His quality on the ball could be my first answer but I think coming from the Netherlands we all know how good he is with the ball,” said Slot at his post-match press conference. “He can be a really important player for our build-up game, but what impressed me most when I started working with him [was] how much he can run and then still how good he is when he arrives in the duel.”

In contrast, United’s No.6 Casemiro was hooked off at half-time. He endured a hapless 45 minutes and was at fault for both of Luis Diaz’s goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How Erik ten Hag must have envied not having Gravenberch in his midfield. The United boss may well have rued that he indeed was partly to blame for his fellow Dutchman’s feats. That is because ten Hag was Gravenberch’s boss at Ajax - integrating him into the first team. He made 103 appearances for the Eredivisie giants between 2018-2022, helping the club win three titles and two KNVB Cups.

“He knows what he can do and he loves football,” ten Hag said on Gravenberch in 2021 via GOAL. “But he remains himself. And with his beautiful smile, he can laugh everything away. If he works hard and makes the right choices, Ryan has the potential to become a world star.”

Ten Hag was appointed United supremo in 2022. That was the same summer that he signed Casemiro for £60 million from Real Madrid. However, Gravenberch confessed that ten Hag was keen for a reunion at Old Trafford, although he instead opted for Bayern. “Manchester United is a very big and beautiful club,” Gravenberch told De Telegraaf. “But I already had such a good feeling at Bayern Munich and I had given my word.”

Things did not work out for Gravenberch at the Bundesliga superpowers as he spent just a year at the Allianz Arena. But United seemingly did not look to revive their interest last summer, having already splashed out £60 million for Mason Mount.

Liverpool opted to pay £34 million for Gravenberch. And given his performance against United, ten Hag’s prediction about Gravenberch could well become true.