Erik ten Hag issues 'disappointing' Leny Yoro admission after Liverpool summer transfer interest
Manchester United are hoping Leny Yoro has avoided a serious injury just days after completing a move to the club.
The 18-year-old defender was in high demand in the summer transfer window after an excellent breakthrough season with Lille in 2023-24. He recorded 44 appearances to help the French club qualify for the Champions League.
As a result, he attracted interest from Liverpool but they did not follow that up with a concrete offer. With a year remaining on his Lille contract, Man Utd opted to sign the centre-back for £52 million - making him the fifth most expensive teenager of all time.
However, Yoro was forced off injured in the first half of the Red Devils’ 2-1 loss to Arsenal during the club’s pre-season tour of America. Rasmus Hojlund also came off for United having opened the scoring. Now Erik ten Hag will be desperate that Yoro has avoided a long-term problem, having splashed the cash in a bid to resolve the Old Trafford club’s porous defence.
He said: “We were very careful, especially with Leny. He did only 50% from the sessions. It is disappointing he had to come off but let's be positive and see what comes out.”
Liverpool will face their fierce rivals United in Columbia, North Carolina on Sunday (00.30 BST) and could face Yoro should he be fit. The Reds next face Arsenal in Philadelphia on Thursday (00.30 BST).
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.