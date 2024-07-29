Leny Yoro of Manchester United in action during the pre-season friendly match between Manchester United and Arsenal at SoFi Stadium on July 27, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images) | Manchester United via Getty Imag

Manchester United signed Leny Yoro for £52 million after Liverpool opted not to make a move.

Manchester United are hoping Leny Yoro has avoided a serious injury just days after completing a move to the club.

The 18-year-old defender was in high demand in the summer transfer window after an excellent breakthrough season with Lille in 2023-24. He recorded 44 appearances to help the French club qualify for the Champions League.

As a result, he attracted interest from Liverpool but they did not follow that up with a concrete offer. With a year remaining on his Lille contract, Man Utd opted to sign the centre-back for £52 million - making him the fifth most expensive teenager of all time.

However, Yoro was forced off injured in the first half of the Red Devils’ 2-1 loss to Arsenal during the club’s pre-season tour of America. Rasmus Hojlund also came off for United having opened the scoring. Now Erik ten Hag will be desperate that Yoro has avoided a long-term problem, having splashed the cash in a bid to resolve the Old Trafford club’s porous defence.

He said: “We were very careful, especially with Leny. He did only 50% from the sessions. It is disappointing he had to come off but let's be positive and see what comes out.”