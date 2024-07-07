Nat Phillips, left, in Liverpool training. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The defender has just a year left on his Liverpool contract.

Trabzonspor have made an ‘official offer’ for Nat Phillips, according to reports.

Phillips was spotted on the first day of Liverpool pre-season yet his future is uncertain. The defender arrives back at Anfield well down the pecking order despite Joel Matip’s exit.

Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah are all favoured while Sepp van den Berg had a fine 2023-24 campaign at Mainz 05. Philips spent the season on loan in his own right. He first joined Celtic but struggled at the Scottish champions and returned in January after only eight appearances.

Phillips then joined Cardiff City and was a regular for the Championship club as he made 18 outings, scoring one goal.

Speaking to LFCTV after his spell at the Bluebirds, Phillips admitted he was unsure what the future held for him. He said: “I’ve enjoyed my period of playing regularly.

“Looking to the summer, sometimes you can worry and overthink things too much. You can only control what you can control. The plan is to go back in pre-season and just take it from there.”

Phillips hasn’t played for Liverpool since January 2023. And with a year remaining on his contract, the Reds could look to cash in this summer.