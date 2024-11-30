Liverpool FC transfer news as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz are linked with exits.

Real Madrid have reportedly informed Liverpool of their intention to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer transfer window.

The right-back is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is at risk of departing on a free. The Reds have yet to tie Alexander-Arnold down to a new deal, with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk in the same position.

Madrid have been heavily linked with recruiting Liverpool's vice-captain for nothing. Los Blancos captain Dani Carvajal is now aged 32 and currently sidelined for an ACL injury and Alexander-Arnold has been suggested as a potential successor.

According to talkSPORT, the 15-time European Cup winners have made their intentions clear out of respect and they're keen to prise Alexander-Arnold to Santiago Bernabeu. Losing the 26-year-old on a free transfer would be a blow to Liverpool, with Alexander-Arnold entering the peak years of his career and regarded as a future skipper of his boyhood club.

Meanwhile, there are suggestions in Colombia that Luis Diaz is having 'disagreements' with the Reds over a potential new contract ‘that could lead him to consider other options’ in the European market. The winger moved to Anfield from Porto in January 2022 for a fee of £37 million. Diaz has won three major trophies with Liverpool and has been in fine form this campaign, firing nine goals and two assists in 18 appearances.

Diaz's current deal expires in the summer of 2027. It has been suggested by Antena 2 in the 27-year-old's homeland that negotiations with Liverpool are 'not going as expected' and it has 'sparked interest from other clubs'. Barcelona have long been linked with Diaz and are said to still be interested, while PSG have also been named as a potential suitor.