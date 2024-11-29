Everton and Liverpool fans to 'join forces' against rising ticket prices

Liverpool FC news: The two Merseyside clubs will come together for a shared issue as ticket prices are set to rise.

Liverpool and Everton fans are set to come together to protest the rising ticket prices this weekend.

A unity between the Merseyside fanbases will join fans from both Manchester clubs in support of a Football Supporters Association (FSA) campaign. Of course, both sides face off against each other this weekend in the league, with Sean Dyche’s side travelling to Old Trafford and Anfield welcoming Manchester City.

"It’s time for clubs to remember that their wealth and success are built on the unwavering loyalty of their supporters," said Gareth Roberts, the spokesman of Liverpool fan group Spirit of Shankly. Raising prices when financial pressures on fans are at an all-time high is an insult. We’re proud to unite with fans from Manchester in this campaign to fight for fairness."

In addition, the other side of Merseyside have also had their say. Dave Kelly, from Everton Fans Supporting Foodbanks, said: "We are delighted to be standing shoulder with the Reds and Blues from Manchester and Merseyside. This isn't about the colour of the shirt or the badge upon the chest. It's about the future of the beautiful game, protecting and making it affordable for all fans."

It is reported that Liverpool have raised their ticket prices by 2% this season, a raise that was first announced back in April which was met with a vast discontent at the time. Fans brought flags to their Europa League knockout tie with Atalanta at Anfield and Liverpool representatives met the club's supporters board shortly after and agreed "more meaningful engagement" is needed over ticket prices. The club says it has "paused" plans to increase membership prices as a result of the meeting.

Speaking at the time, then manager Jurgen Klopp said he hoped a "solution" would be found between the club and fans. "I understand the concerns and the discussion,' said Klopp, “What we should make sure is that nothing gets between us and the supporters."