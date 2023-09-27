The draw ball numbers have been confirmed for the Carabao Cup fourth round ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Leicester City and Everton’s clash with Aston Villa.

Liverpool and Everton already know which number they could be in the Carabao Cup fourth round draw ahead of Wednesday night’s clash.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are in cup action on Wednesday when they take on Leicester City in the Carabao Cup this evening as they look to progress to the round of 16. Liverpool will be looking to pick up silverware this season, and the Carabao Cup could be a good opportunity to do that, given the Premier League will be as tough as ever to win, while the Europa League has always proven a tough nut to crack, even for favourites.

Liverpool’s first test will be against Championship high-flyers Leicester, while Everton have an even tougher test, taking on Aston Villa, though the Premier League will likely take priority for the Toffees this season.

Ahead of those Wednesday night clashes, the draw numbers for the next round have been confirmed, with seven teams, including five non-Premier League clubs - having already secured passage to the next round.

Of Wednesday’s nine remaining ties, there are four all-Premier League fixtures, guaranteeing the presence of four more Premier League teams in the Round of 16, while four more Premier League teams in action against lowe league opposition and a tie between two Championship teams - Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City.

The round four draw will take place live on Sky Sports after Newcastle United and Manchester City on Wednesday night, and here are the ball number in full.