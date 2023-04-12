Everton boosted by fresh stadium update amid interesting UEFA decision

Despite the fact the city will have two of the biggest stadiums in England, only one has been nominated for the tournament.

Liverpool has had only one stadium nominated for the United Kingdom’s Euro 2028 bid, as revealed in their final bid submitted today.

The 18th European Championships will consider bids from the UK/Ireland or Turkey and UEFA’s executive committee set to make a decision on hosting for Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 in September this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In terms of the stadiums included for the bid, there’s an incredible selection of famous grounds from across four countries including Wembley Stadium, Hampden Park and the Principality Stadium and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

On top of that, there’s the Etihad Stadium, Villa Park, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and St James’ Park in the Premier League. The last one comes in the form of Casement Park in Belfast.

In terms of Merseyside, Everton’s future stadium in Bramley-Moore Dock is set to take the final place on the list, ahead of the likes of Anfield, Old Trafford and the Emirates Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manchester United’s stadium had been down on the list but the club pulled out after talks with the FA failed to reach a satisfied conclusion.

As it stands, the Toffees will look move into the 52,888 capacity stadium during the 2024/25 season and it will be one of the most inclusive and sustainable stadiums in the country.

Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Chief Executive at Everton, said: “Through Everton Stadium, Everton Football Club is proud to be representing the City of Liverpool and to be part of the UK and Ireland’s compelling proposal to host UEFA EURO 2028.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am sure if the UK and Ireland’s bid is successful then UEFA EURO 2028 will create new memories and another legacy that will last a generation.”

The final decision is still a short while away, as we await the last step in the process which will be the bid presentation and announcement of the host country which is set for an unknown date in September of this year.

Advertisement