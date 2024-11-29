The Man City manager spoke to the media ahead of their clash with Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola was in a reflective mood ahead of Manchester City’s clash with Liverpool this weekend at Anfield.

The two title-chasing sides meet at Anfield in the game of the weekend as Arne Slot’s side could move 11 points clear before the turn of the year. Their form has been extraordinary and City are struggling to keep up with the breakneck pace that they’ve currently set. In contrast, City have faced their worst form of the Guardiola era. There’s also injuries to key players (Rodri, Mateo Kovacic and John Stones) and others who haven’t found their best form yet with Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne. Guardiola spoke to the media ahead of the game and here’s everything he said on the key topics.

Guardiola on injuries

“We’ll see today.”

On Liverpool rivalry

“It has always been the toughest one. Last years have been Arsenal as well but Liverpool have been the toughest one. I’ve seen many times across a long career that you live many situations and, unfortunately, we live this situation rarely. I’m thinking what we can do to help the players but in the long career of a player and a manager you live this situations.”

On Arne Slot

“It’s really good. It is a more possession game but the transition is still the DNA from Jurgen, is still there. A corner or free-kick for you is a transition for them. The weapons they have up front with Firmino, Salah and Mane and now with the other players Jota, Nunez and Luis Diaz. They are doing really well losing one game in all competitions, that means they are stable and really good, and we will learn from that.”

On the title race

“The situation that we have is we cannot think about big targets. The situation is one game and even in the ones we’ve been in the past, winning the title from December didn’t seem possible. They are so powerful in all departments, in both boxes and it will be difficult and in the situation we are in losing three in the Premier League. It doesn’t matter what happens on Sunday, there are many more games to play.”