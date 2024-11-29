Martin Zubimendi has been linked with Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool could land a boost should they look to revive interest in Martin Zubimendi.

The midfielder was the Reds’ top target in last summer’s transfer window. Zubimendi, who helped Spain win Euro 2024 and replaced Rodri at half-time in the final against England, was identified as someone to add control to Liverpool’s midfield. After taking over in the Anfield hot seat, Arne Slot was keen to bring in the Real Sociedad man to operate in the number-six position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, despite being willing to meet his £51 million release clause, Zubimendi opted not to leave his boyhood club. The Athletic reports that Liverpool’s hierarchy ‘believed he came under pressure from Sociedad’ to remain in the Basque country.

But it is thought that Liverpool have continued to admire Zubimendi despite Ryan Gravenberch’s scintillating form. Gravenberch has operated in the holding-midfield position superbly with the Reds sitting eight points clear at the summit of the Premier League and top of the Champions League standings. However, there is no like-for-like replacement for the Netherlands international, with Wataru Endo chiefly being used off the bench to help see out games.

Zubimendi has been linked with several top European clubs, though. They include Real Madrid and Arsenal, while Manchester City are also said to be keen. City, who travel to Anfield on Sunday, have lost key midfielder Rodri for the season because of an ACL injury and have felt the 2024 Ballon d’Or winner’s absence. Pep Guardiola’s side lost five successive games before throwing away a three-goal lead to draw 3-3 against Feyenoord in the Champions League earlier this week.

But the Daily Mail reports that City are also said to be admirers of Adam Wharton. The 20-year-old only joined Crystal Palace from Blackburn last January for a reported fee of £22 million and quickly hit the ground running. Wharton made 16 appearances as Palace finished 10th in the Premier League and earned a spot in England’s squad for Euro 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wharton has had injury issues so far this term, recently having an operation, but is close to a return. It is suggested that Palace are resigned to losing Wharton at some point as his career continues to take an upward trajectory.