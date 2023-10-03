The ex-Everton and Chelsea manager spoke on a particularly hairy moment with Jurgen Klopp.

Frank Lampard has revealed one moment from his managerial career to date in which he regrets - and it’s a moment that involves Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The former Everton, Chelsea and Derby manager faced off against Liverpool on several occasions, but he has managed just one win, one draw and five losses across the seven games in charge against the Reds.

In terms of the game he regrets, it was a particularly heated 5-3 loss at Anfield during the COVID-19 pandemic which triggered his anger - in a game where Chelsea had gone 3-0 down before clawing the scoreline back to 4-3.

Lampard reportedly told Klopp he was giving it the ‘big-un’ after only winning one Premier League title, which was paired with other colourful language which was caught clearly by the touchline microphones due to the lack of a crowd in Anfield.

Speaking on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports, Lampard discussed his rivalry with Liverpool, including when he and Klopp shared words on the touchline during a Premier League game - which is a moment he regrets for his use of language.

“What I thought was interesting was when you talk about that rivalry between Chelsea and Liverpool,” said Carragher. “You actually still took it when you were a manager at Chelsea, didn’t you?!”

Lampard laughed out loud and replied: “Yeah, I did. With Jurgen? It will probably never leave me, I guess.”