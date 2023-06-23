Ex-Liverpool and Man Utd star emerges as shock favourite for Championship vacancy

Latest news emerges regarding this former Liverpool man ahead of the new season

Former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince has emerged as the frontrunner for the Sheffield Wednesday job. The Championship new boys are in the hunt for a new boss following Darren Moore’s shock exit from Hillsborough earlier this week.

The Yorkshire club were promoted from League One last season after a dramatic last-gasp win over rivals Barnsley at Wembley courtesy of Josh Windass’ goal. However, they now face a big decision on who to appoint as their manager as they prepare for life back in the second tier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ex-Liverpool star Ince has emerged as the odds-on 1/2 favourite for the vacancy and his odds have tumbled over the past few hours. He is followed by Nathan Jones at 4/1 and then Reds favourite Steven Gerrard at 5/1.

Ince moved to Anfield during his playing days in 1997 and spent two years on Merseyside. He made 81 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with 17 goals.

He spent time on the books at West Ham, Manchester United, Inter Milan, Middlesbrough, Wolves and Swindon Town as well. The 55-year-old also made 55 caps for the England national team.

Ince retired in 2007 and got his first managerial role at Macclesfield Town. He then had stints at MK Dons, Blackburn Rovers, Notts County and Blackpool before Reading turned to him in 2022.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He spent just over 12 months in charge with the Royals and won 31% of matches. Off-field issues affected his time in Berkshire and the club were relegated to League One in the last campaign just after he was sacked in April.

Ince will be weighing up his next move in the game and is now being tipped for a return to the dugout with Sheffield Wednesday by the bookies. Time will tell whether the Owls turn to the former Liverpool ace or go down another route.

Of their surprise decision to part company with Moore, Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri told swfc.co.uk: “Both parties believe that now is the right time we go our separate ways.

“The journey of Sheffield Wednesday with Darren has been in many ways unique and always as a team. In the football industry, journeys come to an end and now is that time, which we both agree.

Advertisement

Advertisement