Dejan Lovren won the Champions League and Premier League with Liverpool and is now said to be a target for West Ham United.

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has been backed to make a Premier League return with West Ham United.

The centre-back spent six years at Anfield between 2014-2020.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Background

Signed for a fee of £20 million from Southampton, he became the most expensive defender in Reds history at the time.

Lovren went on to make 185 appearances for Liverpool, winning the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League the following year.

After Jurgen Klopp's side claimed their first top-flight title for 30 years, the Croatia international departed to join Zenit Saint Petersburg.

However, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, FIFA have allowed any foreign players to suspend their contracts until the end of June.

Should they wish to do so, they must register with a new club by 7 April.

What’s been said

Lovren was linked with West Ham earlier this month. David Moyes' side are chasing Europa League glory and a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Ex-Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips believes Lovren - who was best mates with Mo Salah at Liverpool - would be a big signing for the Hammers.

Phillips told Football Insider: “He’d be a massive signing.

“The experience that he’s got would be invaluable at this stage of the season.

“To try and help the team whether you’re fighting in the Premier League or challenging in Europe.

“To have someone like that at the heart of your defence with his experience, he’s an organiser and a leader.