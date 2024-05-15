James Milner has extended his stay with Brighton after penning a new deal with the club

James Milner will continue to edge towards the Premier League' all-time appearance record next season after penning a new deal with Brighton and Hove Albion. The former Liverpool man joined the Seagulls last summer and he has extended his stay at the club for another year by signing a one-year extension.

Milner, who is now 38 and coming to the end of his 22nd season in the top flight, only made 20 appearances for Brighton this season as he struggled with injuries, but the club have moved to keep both him and Danny Welbeck around with the striker also being tied down.

It means the Yorkshireman will have the opportunity to become the Premier League's record appearance maker next season. Milner currently has 634 league outings under his belt which is enough to put him second in the charts, having surpassed Ryan Giggs' total in January.

As such, he now sits just 19 behind Gareth Barry's total of 653 and should he stay fit, it seems feasible that he will be able to at least challenge that next season.

Speaking after signing his new contract, Milner told Brighton's official website: “I am as driven as I’ve ever been and I’m excited for next season. I really enjoyed the first half of this season as the club played in Europe for the first time, while the second half has personally been disappointing with a couple of injuries, but I will be ready for the start of next season.”

Brighton technical director David Weir added: "James brings that same level of experience and know-how to the dressing room, and he too has that genuine top-level quality on the pitch. We are absolutely delighted that both have signed these new contracts.”

