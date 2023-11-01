The former Chelsea captain revealed what happened following a loss in 2013.

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez supposedly had an altercation with Chelsea legend John Terry following a FA Cup loss in 2013.

Benitez experienced an incredibly intense rivalry with Chelsea during his six-year stint on Merseyside, going toe-to-toe with Jose Mourinho’s side in some epic clashes that have formed part of football history in this country.

The two teams traded blows over the years in what was a bitter feud which made it all the more incredible when the Spaniard took charge of the London club as interim manager during the 2012/13 season after Roberto Di Matteo’s sacking.

Boos rang out at Stamford Bridge in his first game in charge but he eventually won the fans over with a third-place finish and Europa League triumph, but it wasn’t all plain sailing.

According to Terry, he failed to hold back his anger following their 2-1 loss against Man City in the FA Cup of that season, as he confronted the manager following the game in the dressing room.

“We played Man City in the FA Cup, and he wasn’t playing me, so we were at loggerheads, arguing on the training pitch,” Terry recalled when speaking to former team-mate John Obi Mikel on the Nigerian’s ‘Obi One Podcast ‘.

“He was leaving me out of the team, leaving me off the bench, but I insisted on travelling with the team. I was on the bench at Man City, and we lost 2-1.

“We came in after the game and he addressed the group and said “oh well guys, it doesn’t matter, we have another game at the weekend. At the time, you could feel Man City were doing something, and I’d just had enough. I said, ‘Is that accepted? No chance. You’ve accepted us losing to Man City!’