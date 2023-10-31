There is one player who can complete Liverpool, according to Owen Hargreaves.

Owen Hargreaves believes Liverpool are one player away from challenging for the Premier League title, despite their strong start.

The Reds have lost just the one game in all competitions this season and have proven to be one of the league’s best so far.

They currently sit fourth in the table but they only trail league-leaders Tottenham by three points - the only team to defeat them so far.

What has been apparent is the fact that their midfield quartet of summer signings have hit the ground running, especially Dominik Szoboszlai, but there is one position that isn’t completely settled after the summer exits.

Despite Liverpool firing on all cylinders, former Man United midfielder Hargreaves believes that there is only one player they are missing that can take them to the next level, and reclaim the Premier League title.

“I think they are missing one player and that’s a defensive midfield player,” said the BT Sport pundit via Premier League Productions earlier today. “I think if [Joao] Palhinha plays for Liverpool, then they can win the league. He is that good.”

The Fulham midfielder was on the brink of joining Bayern Munich in the summer, but that deal collapsed in the final hours of deadline day. Palhinha, 28, enjoyed a brilliant debut season in England as he topped the charts for most tackles won with 147, a figure that was 47 more than second-placed Moises Caicedo.

Furthermore, he has started this season at an electric pace; he already has 45 tackles, which is eight more than Luton’s Marvelous Nakamba and 14 more than Sheffield United’s Vinicius Souza.

With Fulham showing a considerable drop-off from last season already, and the fact that the midfielder is already 28, it is likely he will seek another move away in January or the summer. A fee of around £55m was agreed with Bayern in the window just gone and it would likely take a similar offer for Fulham to part ways.