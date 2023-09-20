Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed which Liverpool striker has caused him the most problems as a manager to date.

Solskjaer was in charge of United from 2018 to 2021 and faced Liverpool on seven occasions; he lost three times, drew three times and won just the once over the course of his time in charge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His sole victory was a 3-2 FA Cup win in the 2020/21 season but he also suffered 4-2 and 5-0 home losses in his final two meetings with the Reds - with the five-goal victory being one of the most iconic Liverpool victories over United in Premier League history.

When speaking to the Athletic, Solskjaer broke down his managerial career and spoke about Liverpool in the section where he was asked whether he ever felt let down by his players.

He revealed that Roberto Firmino was the striker that has caused him the most problems as a manager - so far.

“In my last season, we played Liverpool at home. I felt the players were ready for it, just like I’d felt they were ready when we’d gone to City and won. We could have sat back and countered but my decision was to go for it. We lost 5-0. It was 50/50, more or less, in possession and chances at half-time, yet we were 4-0 down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I made the wrong decision and that was my lowest point as United manager by a mile. Roberto Firmino was probably the opposition player who caused me the most problems as a manager.”

Firmino, playing in the false-nine role, was a revelation under Jurgen Klopp. He redefined that role for the English game and was integral for the success of the side as he allowed Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah to be Liverpool’s chief goal threats.

The Brazilian played 362 times across eight years at the club, netting 111 goals whilst also registering 79 assists in a glittering Anfield career.

He was key in their Premier League and Champions League victories and is certainly one of the best Brazilians to play in England’s top-flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement