The Saudi Pro League is really raiding Liverpool’s squad this transfer window. As the departures of both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho seem imminent, an offer has been tabled for another of Jurgen Klopp’s first team stars.

This time, it’s Luis Díaz who is in the spotlight and Al-Hilal are looking to snap him up this summer, the same club who have already offered £40 million for Fabinho. According to Portuguese outlet Record, the Riyadh-based outfit has launched a bid of €50 million (£43m) for the former Porto winger, who joined Liverpool just last January.

Saudi Arabia are really ramping up their business as an overall division this summer, with mega deals already in the bag and plenty of Premier League stars taking the opportunity to play in the Pro League. Al-Hilal are looking to add Díaz to their ranks after already poaching Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea and Rúben Neves from Wolves. Another unnamed Saudi club is also said to be interested in the Colombian’s services.

However, the report claims that it is ‘very unlikely’ Liverpool will agree to cash in on Díaz, especially as he is a player who Klopp is fond of. Indeed, the boss has been an admirer of the winger since day one, and admitted that before he even saw him train in red, he was sold.

“We like pretty much everything about him. I’ve followed him for a while — exceptional. Skillset and character,” Klopp said last year.