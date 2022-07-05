‘Exceptionally talented’ Liverpool man completes transfer to ambitious club

Vitezslav Jaros leaves Liverpool on loan to join League Two newcomers Stockport County.

Liverpool have confirmed that goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has joined Stockport County on a season-long loan.

The Czech Republic youth international heads out to garner more senior experience.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He’s previously spent time at League of Ireland side St Patrick’s Athletic - where he won the FAI Cup and was named Player of the Year - and National League club Notts County.

Now Jaros steps up to Football League action with ambitious Stockport.

County were promoted back into League Two last season - and have set their sights on reaching the Championship.

Jaros follows fellow young keepers Marcelo Pitaluga (Macclesfield) and Jakub Ojrzyński (Radomiak Radom) out of the temporary exit door.

What’s been said

Stockport director of football Simon Wilson told the club website: “Vit is an exceptionally talented young goalkeeper who has gone out and had some excellent experience in men’s football for his young age.

“We are delighted that both he and Liverpool trust us for the next stage of his development, and believe he can help our team in its next phase of our evolution.”

Manager Dave Challinor added: “I’m delighted that Vit has agreed to join us. We were one of several options that he had, so to have him choose us is a big positive.