Liverpool have allowed Marcelo Pitaluga to leave on loan.

Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga, right, with Adrian, centre, and Thiago Alcantara. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool have sent goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga on loan to Macclesfield FC for the 2022-23 season.

The Brazilian joined the Reds in October 2020 from Fluminense.

He’s been a regular at under-23s level and was named on the bench for Jurgen Klopp’s side four times last campaign.

Now Pitaluga, 19, links up with Macclesfield to garner senior experience.

The Silkmen are preparing for life in the Northern Premier League Division One West.

The club was previously known as Macclesfield Town and were Football League regulars before they were wound-up in September 2020 - and reborn as Macclesfield FC.

Former Manchester United, Leicester City and Wales midfielder Robbie Savage is director of football at Moss Rose.

What’s been said

Marcelo Pitaluga of Liverpool. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Speaking to the club’s website on Pitaluga’s arrival, Savage said: “To attract players of Marcelo’s stature really does exemplify how far the football club has come – in what remains a very short period of time.

“For Liverpool Football Club to trust us with one of their most promising talents speaks volumes about how we are perceived in the wider footballing world and I would like to thank them wholeheartedly for allowing Marcelo to join us for the 2022/23 campaign.

“It was imperative that we were promoted from the NWCFL Premier Division last season – giving us the ability to bring in loan signings such as this and I am confident that there will be many more as we continue to evolve.

“But make no mistake, we can only bring in players like Marcelo due to the magnificent backing we receive from our incredibly loyal and passionate fans.