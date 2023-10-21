Experienced Liverpool figure is ready for Everton if senior striking duo aren’t

The forward may get a rare opportunity to shine in a big game for Liverpool against Everton this weekend.

Diogo Jota could be set for a rare start in a big game in what could a big opportunity after the international break has brought doubts over their attacking options.

Jota, 26, has started three Premier League games so far this season but he has mostly had to settle for minutes off the bench as the duo of Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez are seen as the main central striking options.

Despite that, he’s still managed four goals in nine games and has popped up with three goals from the 76th minute onwards which has helped to kill games off and add a cherry on top of what have been some strong team performances.

In terms of the weekend, Nunez and Gakpo were both seen as doubts for the Merseyside derby; the Uruguayan had been an initial doubt due to a small knock suffered on international duty, while Gakpo had missed the last two games after suffering an injury against Tottenham.

Both of them were spotted in Liverpool training yesterday, to the surprise of many, as Klopp said: “Cody trained once with the team so we have to see how it goes for tomorrow.” But now there’s a decision to be made for Jurgen Klopp; are either of them ready to start? If not, Jota will be ready and willing to step in.

He’s netted once in five games against Everton; he produced a brilliant near-post finish during the 4-1 rout at Goodison Park during the 2021/22 season and he could offer Klopp more of a poacher within the box, as opposed to the other two forwards.

That may be important given that James Tarkowski and Jarrad Branthwaite are both tall and physical defenders who would welcome the physical battle with Nunez or Gakpo.

Jota could drag them out of position to link-up and his quick feet in the box could spell major trouble for the pair if given the opportunity.