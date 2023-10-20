The Liverpool star is set to captain his Egypt side in the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool could receive a major in-season boost following the Premier League summer confirmation of a winter break for January.

The Premier League will have a split mid-season break after the festive period from January 15 to January 29, 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The August statement read: “It is a two-week break structured to ensure that Premier League matches would still be played every weekend over that period. “Ten Premier League fixtures currently scheduled for Saturday 13 January will be split across that weekend and that of 20-21 January.” Liverpool are currently due to face Bournemouth on January 13 at the Vitality Stadium.

At the same time, Mohamed Salah will be looking to lead his country to glory at the Africa Cup of Nations but, fortunately for Liverpool, the club won’t play for the entirety of Salah’s group stage campaign with Egypt - as it stands.

However, that doesn’t include their potential progress to the knockout stages which would then extend his time away. And with Egypt placed in a group with Ghana, Verde Islands and Mozambique, they are likely to progress as they look to go one better than during the 2021 edition of the tournament, when they lost out to Senegal on penalties.

As it stands, he would miss just one game - the fixture with Bournemouth currently scheduled on January 13 at the Vitality Stadium and the Reds won’t have to contend without their star man for long.

Advertisement

Advertisement