Liverpool have a lot to consider when it comes to signings and sales this transfer window.

Liverpool could be set for a mass departure of senior players this summer. While nothing has been confirmed yet, multiple exit rumours have been doing the rounds as the end of the season approaches.

The Reds have a huge chance of entering the transfer window as Premier League champions. With a huge 11-point lead over Arsenal, Liverpool have one hand on the trophy but securing the title may not have the positive impact on current players as fans may hope.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is closing in on a deal with Real Madrid, while rumours around the future of Alisson and Luis Diaz have also been catapulted back into the spotlight. One more surprising name that has entered conversations is Ryan Gravenberch.

Ryan Gravenberch agent makes Real Madrid claim

Despite being on track to win the Premier League, Gravenberch’s agent is talking about other opportunities for his client.

Speaking to Spanish outlet Marca, José Fortes discussed Gravenberch’s rise in his career and how Barcelona had wanted to sign him as a teenager. Fortes, who heads the agency group Team Raiola, revealed how he opted to prioritise the midfielder’s development with Ajax, knowing his playing time would be limited with the Catalonian side.

“We were clear that he had to go to Liverpool, he fit in perfectly with this team,” Fortes said after making the decision to facilitate Gravenberch’s move from Bayern Munich to the Reds.

However, with the sky clearly the limit for the agent and his client, Fortes has revealed he wants to see Gravenberch play for Real Madrid. The Spaniard has already ruled out such a move, though, pinning the ‘impossibility’ on a predicted hefty Liverpool asking price.

“He's good enough for Real Madrid. We would love for him to play for them, but Liverpool would ask for a lot of money. I know they've had their eye on him, but now it's impossible.”

Ryan Gravenberch rise under Arne Slot

Despite being one of the first names on the team-sheet under compatriot Arne Slot, and on track to secure a trophy, Fortes wants a blockbuster move for Gravenberch.

When he joined the club for £34 million in 2023, the Dutch midfielder was the last signing Jurgen Klopp added to his engine room. However, he was the only new recruit to have limited time on the pitch, making just 12 Premier League starts throughout the season.

Wataru Endo was the preferred option in the No.6 role but the tables have been turned since Slot’s arrival. Endo’s future has now been cast into doubt, while Gravenberch has started every single league match so far this season.

The 22-year-old is under contract at Anfield until 2028 and Transfermarkt currently value him at an impressive €70 million (£60m), with plenty of scope for that to increase in the coming years. If Liverpool are met with interested parties over the summer, they are in no rush to cash in.

