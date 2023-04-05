Aleksandar Mitrovic will miss games against Everton and Liverpool after he was hit with an eight-game ban on Tuesday

Aleksandar Mitrovic has been banned for eight games by an independent panel following his red card against Manchester Untied in the FA Cup last month.

The Serbian was sent off for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh at Old Trafford, and was already poised to miss Fulham’s trip to Goodison Park with a three-game ban.

However, he has now been handed an eight-match ban which will rule him out of next month’s Anfield visit. Fulham boss Marco Silva has also been sanctioned.

Mitrovic scored twice against Liverpool as the sides drew 2-2 at Craven Cottage at the beginning of August while he featured against Everton in October as the Premier League rivals played out a 0-0 draw.

A statement released by the FA on Tuesday read: “Fulham FC, Marco Silva and Aleksandar Mitrović have been sanctioned by an independent Regulatory Commission following a hearing in relation to their tie against Manchester United in The FA Cup on Sunday 19 March.

“Marco Silva admitted that he used abusive and insulting words, gestures and behaviour towards the match referee around the 72nd minute; that he used abusive and insulting words towards the fourth official before being sent off; and that he used abusive and insulting words, gestures and behaviour towards the fourth official after being dismissed. However, he denied that he threw a water bottle in the direction of the assistant referee and that his behaviour in doing so was improper. The Regulatory Commission upheld the outstanding charge against him, and imposed a two-match touchline ban and a £20,000 fine.

“The manager also admitted that comments he made in the post-match press conference constitute improper conduct in that they imply bias, question the integrity of the match official, and bring the game into disrepute. As a result, the Regulatory Commission imposed an additional £20,000 fine.

“We claimed the standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksandar Mitrović for the sending-off offence of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee around the 72nd minute was clearly insufficient. The forward denied this, but it was upheld by the Regulatory Commission, and a three-match ban was imposed. This is in addition to the three-match ban he had already received for the red card offence.

“The forward separately admitted that his behaviour and language after being sent off was improper, abusive, insulting and threatening, and the Regulatory Commission imposed an additional two-match ban and £75,000 fine.

“In total, the Regulatory Commission has suspended Aleksandar Mitrović for eight matches. One of these has already been served, and therefore the forward will be unavailable for Fulham FC’s next seven matches.

“Finally, the club admitted that it failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion around the 72nd minute, and the Regulatory Commission imposed a £40,000 fine. We await the Regulatory Commission’s written reasons for these decisions, which will be published in due course.”

Mitrovic is facing the potential to be ruled out for even longer after the FA announced their intention to appeal the length of his ban.

An FA spokesperson then said: “We note the decision of the Independent Regulatory Commission to sanction Aleksandar Mitrovic and Marco Silva. Our current intention is to appeal both sanctions, however we will await the written reasons before confirming our final position.”

