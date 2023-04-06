Liverpool’s Champions League hopes suffered a further blow after wins for Newcastle United and Manchester United on Wednesday

Ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy says Jurgen Klopp’s squad needs ‘major surgery’ and has named Fabinho as one of four midfielders who should leave the club this summer.

Liverpool are poised to lose Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlin at the end of the season, with James Milner also out of contract.

Klopp had previously expressed a desire to keep Milner at the club, however, but it is almost certain that both Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlin will not sign new deals.

Fabinho has struggled for form this season, alongside a number of his fellow players, with Liverpool out of all remaining cup competitions and 10 points off the top four in eighth place.

The Brazilian signed a five-year contract which will keep him at the club until 2026. He joined Liverpool just days after their loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final in 2018.

He has played a key role in Liverpool winning the Champions League, Premier League as well as the FA Cup and Carabao Cup in recent seasons.

“Fabinho’s got to go. Milner’s got to go. Keita’s going. Ox is going. That’s 4 midfielders there. Liverpool need major surgery,” said Murphy.

“They don’t just need a huge chunk of money pumped in, they need to sell a lot of players who aren’t good enough and free up the wages.”

Murphy also insisted that captain Jordan Henderson should remain at the club, alongside Andy Robertson as he claimed Kostas Tsimikas is not on the same level as the Scotsman.

He added: “Henderson’s got to stay. Robertson’s got to stay, 110%. Tsimikas isn’t good enough an as understudy.”

Liverpool are now 10 points adrift of fourth place, with 10 games remaining in the Premier League campaign. It is looking increasingly unlikely they will be playing in next season’s Champions League, as both Manchester United and Newcastle United picked up wins on Wednesday.

