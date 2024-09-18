Fabio Capello. (Photo by Borja B. Hojas/Getty Images for Laureus) | Getty Images for Laureus

Liverpool earned a 3-1 victory over AC Milan in the Champions League.

Fabio Capello lamented AC Milan’s performance after their defeat by Liverpool.

The Reds made a perfect start to their 2024-25 Champions League campaign with a 3-1 victory at the San Siro. Arne Slot’s side were put under immediate pressure when Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for Milan inside three minutes. But Liverpool kept their composure and responded in the best possible manner.

The visitors reversed the scoreline by half-time through headers from centre-back pair Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk before Dominik Szoboszlai ensured all three points midway through the second half.

Despite only being appointed Milan boss in the summer, Paulo Fonesca has already come under pressure. And former Rossoneri, England and Real Madrid manager Capello rued the Italian side’s lack of leadership. Speaking on Sky Sport Italia, Capello said: "I feel sunk seeing this Milan, without reaction, unable to make three passes.

“We continue to play a football attached to the goalkeeper, who has touched more balls than [Alvaro] Morata. Without courage we go nowhere. Then it is obvious that everyone is playing but there is no leader. Do you know who was the leader tonight? [Tammy] Abraham. [Rafael] Leao's only play came at the end.

“A player you have who can put opponents in trouble and you don't serve him. The first ball touched came in the 20th minute. All this makes me have little confidence in this Milan team."

In another positive for Liverpool, Federico Chiesa was handed his debut in the closing stages. The winger joined the Reds from Serie A giants Juventus for a fee that could reach £12.5 million.

Capello, speaking to Corriere della Sera ahead of the Milan game, reckons Chiesa has the attributes to quickly adjust - unlike Manchester United summer signing Joshua Zirkzee. "I think he has the right speed to play in the Premier League,” said Capello. “Instead, I saw Zirkzee who is having great difficulty because he thinks he can still play at the Italian pace."