A bid has reportedly been made for one of Liverpool’s summer transfer targets

Liverpool are yet to make their first signing since Arne Slot took over at the club with the 2024-25 Premier League season less than a month away. The Reds kick off their post-Jurgen Klopp era at newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday, August 17. The game will of course kick off at 12.30pm.

The Reds let Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara go at the end of their contracts, but are out to strengthen their squad and challenge for trophies in Slot’s first season as manager. One player who has been linked with a move to Anfield is Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville. The Dutchman was named Championship Player of the Season last term but was unable to help Leeds earn promotion as they finished third in the table despite racking up 90 points. They then lost the Championship play-off final to Southampton at Wembley. Summerville had been expected to leave Elland Road following Leeds’ failure to secure promotion.

However, the Yorkshire Evening Post reports Leeds are not actively looking to sell the Dutchman - or anyone else for that matter. Having sold Archie Gray to Tottenham Hotspur for £40million, the club are better-placed financially to ensure any further deals are done on their terms, and consideration will only be given to proposals if the price is right and the player wants to leave.

Liverpool are not the only Premier League club interested in Summerville with Chelsea, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Brighton all linked alongside French giants Paris Saint-Germain. However, Fabrizio Romano has reported that West Ham United have made the first move for the winger with an initial bid sent to Leeds while talks have been held over personal terms.

Writing on X, the transfer reporter said: “West Ham have submitted initial proposal to Leeds United for Crysencio Summerville. Talks took place also on player side, but still not close, considered very expensive.”

He also revealed the player has been attracting interest from AS Roma. Summerville is under contract at Leeds until the summer of 2026, having joined the club back in 2021. He has scored 25 goals and provided 12 assists in 89 matches for the Whites. 21 of those goals and 10 of those assists came in 49 matches last season. He took part in the club’s first friendly of pre-season as they beat League Two Harrogate Town 3-0 in North Yorkshire.