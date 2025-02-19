Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool transfer news as Darwin Nunez’s future at Liverpool comes under scrutiny.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darwin Nunez has a 'concrete chance' of leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, it has been claimed.

The Uruguay international has endured another frustrating season for the Reds. He's struggled to establish himself as Liverpool's first-choice striker, having started just seven games in the Premier League title charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, Nunez has scored six goals in 34 games in all competitions. Given that the Reds paid what could become a club-record £85 million fee to sign him from Benfica in the summer of 2022, the 25-year-old's role at Anfield remains under scrutiny. When fit, Diogo Jota is widely regarded as first choice while Luis Diaz has been used as a makeshift centre-forward at times ahead of Nunez.

January interest

There was reported interest Saudi Arabia side Al Nassr in Nunez last month but Liverpool were not keen to sell in the midst of a title charge, as well as qualifying for the last 16 of the Champions League. They are also into the final of the Carabao Cup and face Newcastle United next month at Wembley.

However, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has suggested that the Saudi Pro League will renew their interest to sign Nunez in the summer. And it's claimed that Liverpool may well agree to a sale, with his contract running until 2028.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: "Al Nassr were in advanced conversations with the play [who was] open to joining and in advanced conversations with Liverpool [and] close to matching the price tag. Then Liverpool decided to keep the player as there were no replacements, no players included on their list in the summer were available in January so they didn't want to overpay for players they didn't want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The expectation in the industry, of those close to all parties involved in this story is that from Saudi, they can return for Darwin Nunez. Let’s see if something will also happen with European clubs maybe interest but from Saudi, they remain keen on Darwin Nunez. And so, I think Darwin has concrete chances to leave Liverpool in the summer transfer window.”

What Slot said

Arne Slot admitted last month that Liverpool have failed to get the best out of Nunez's attributes this season. His form has led to questions as to whether he has a long-term future on Merseyside.

“Darwin is a striker we have to use in a certain way and we were not able yet to bring the best out of him this season,” said the Anfield head coach. “Against Accrington Stanley again you saw he has a lot of pace but, unfortunately for him, most teams sit back a lot against us. I

“If you look back at the goals he scored for us, I remember the one against [Aston] Villa when he went around the goalkeeper on a fast break, that is his main strength – he has other qualities as well – but we are still working on getting him in the best possible positions against a low block. That involves the right timings, the right crosses, the right position to start from and making the right run.”