Darwin Núñez has joked about moving to Saudi Arabia amid the striker’s ongoing links to the Saudi Pro League and after a reported January move was ‘very close’.

The Uruguayan’s position at Anfield has been the topic of heavy speculation for some time now, and there were even talks of him leaving the club during the winter transfer window.

Núñez signed for Liverpool in 2022 for a record £85 million, and some continue to argue his performances have not lived up to his hefty price tag. Saudi Arabian clubs have shown significant interest in the 25-year-old over recent months and he reportedly came close to making the move over January.

Liverpool rejected Darwin Núñez Saudi Arabia move

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Nassr sent two ‘official approaches’ Liverpool’s way as they made it their mission to sign Núñez. The club had been looking for a new forward to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and their second attempt to lure Núñez in was ‘in excess’ of €75 million plus add-ons.

“Sources close to the deal guarantee that Al Nassr were also in very advanced talks with Núñez in terms of contract, salary and every single detail of his possible move to the Saudi Pro League,” Romano said in an update for GiveMeSport.

“It was not just a normal approach or an attempt, Al Nassr made important progress in negotiations for the Liverpool forward at some point, and they were confident of getting the green light from the player before insisting on reaching an agreement with Liverpool.”

According to the report, ‘more than three’ rounds of conversations were held between the Saudi Pro League side and Núñez. While a move came ‘very close’, in the end, it was Liverpool who pulled the plug on the talks. As they were unable to find a suitable replacement, the Reds stopped a move from coming to fruition, avoiding what would have been a ‘very risky’ move halfway through their Premier League title-challenging season.

Darwin Núñez jokes about moving to Saudi Arabia

The mega money that Saudi clubs have been offering for the top players in the world has become a common talking point among fans and professionals alike. So much so, even the players they are pursuing seem to be aware of how much money they could earn in the Pro League.

Núñez joked about the lucrative contracts on offer in the Middle East. While appearing on the latest episode of ‘Teammates’ by Pro:Direct Soccer, he featured alongside Luis Díaz and the topic of money came up in conversation.

The Liverpool stars were asked who drives the best car in the team. As the two got chatting about each other’s cars, Díaz commented that Núñez must earn ‘big money’ as he owns multiple cars. The Uruguayan replied that he needs ‘more money’ while winking at those behind the camera.

After the host told him to score more goals to earn his bonuses, Núñez laughed and whispered behind his hand: “Come on Saudi” as Díaz also burst out laughing. Núñez is under contract with Liverpool until 2028. So far this season, he has made 32 appearances in all competitions, contributing six goals and five assists.

