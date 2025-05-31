Liverpool are set to have a busy transfer window and the future of Luis Diaz is uncertain.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz is a ‘main target’ for a Saudi Pro League clubs this summer, reports suggest.

Diaz played a key role in helping the Reds claim the Premier League title this season. He recorded 13 goals in the top flight - and 17 in all competitions - as well as eight assists. Diaz displayed his versatility by operating in his favoured left-wing role and as a makeshift centre-forward.

The Colombia international has two years remaining on his current Anfield contract. Diaz has been linked with a departure to Barcelona for a prolonged period, with his father revealing that his son’s dream is to play for the Spanish giants. Head coach Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco have both confirmed that Barca are admirers of Diaz and the La Liga champions are aiming to strengthen their attacking options to provide cover for Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

What’s been said

However, a move to Saudi Arabia appears to be a possible option for Diaz if he does wish to depart Liverpool. Al Nassr are arguably the biggest club in the Saudi Pro League, with Cristiano Ronald representing them for the past two-and-a-half years. But Ronaldo has left Al Nassr and a berth in their squad has become available.

And the Riyadh-based side have Diaz at the top of their transfer wish list, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. He posted on X: “Al Nassr consider Luis Diaz as one of their main targets for the summer window to re-start with ambitious plan. Barcelona have also Luis Diaz on the list, but it depends on financial request by Liverpool. Al Nassr have [David] Hancko (Feyenoord defender) and Luis Diaz among top priorities.”

Diaz message to fans

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto in January 2022 for a fee of £37.5 million. He’s won four major trophies at Anfield, with the Premier League triumph the best achievement. Diaz was also part of two Carabao Cup final victories and the FA Cup success in 2022, as well as helping Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool reach the Champions League final in his maiden season.

The 28-year-old toasted winning the Premier League on Instagram as he sent a heartfelt message to supporters. Diaz said: “And so comes to an end another season at this incredible club. And what a season it was! The long-awaited league title has returned to Anfield.

“The Premier League is ours, and it feels amazing to know that no one doubts we were the best and, because of that, truly deserved it. We were a real team, a strong group, a family – always backed by extraordinary supporters. It’s hard to find fans anywhere in the world as dedicated and passionate as these. Anyone who plays for this badge is bound to miss this incredible atmosphere one day. My thanks go to everyone: teammates, coaching staff, club staff and supporters. It was an unforgettable season, one I will always carry in my heart! YNWA!”

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has also been linked with a potential move to the Saudi Pro League this summer.